Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $19.61 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,862,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura increased their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

