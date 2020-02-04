Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.51% of Natera worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Natera by 337.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,015 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $1,436,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $4,829,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $2,791,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.35. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $3,769,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 280,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,563,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,876,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,396 shares of company stock worth $11,193,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on Natera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

