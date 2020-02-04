Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,990.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,245,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $162.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

