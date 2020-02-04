Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,959,000 after buying an additional 3,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,443,000 after buying an additional 401,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after buying an additional 667,106 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,062,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,624,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,583,000 after buying an additional 243,340 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average is $108.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

