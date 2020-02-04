Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 350,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 252,527 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 515,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 177,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 146,438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 223,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 125,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,011.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 107,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

