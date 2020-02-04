Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,215 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 269,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 583,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 33,916 shares during the last quarter.

BHK opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

