Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

