Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Receives $27.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.74.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Kroger stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,024,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,079,000 after purchasing an additional 88,930 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,388,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,990 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,784,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,575,000 after purchasing an additional 67,301 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kroger by 42.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,600,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,804 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

