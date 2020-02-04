KuCoin Shares (KCS) Market Cap Reaches $94.00 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00012375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $94.00 million and $8.72 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.03003812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00198529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00130149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

