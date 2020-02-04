Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Cowen

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 564,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61 and a beta of 1.46. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

