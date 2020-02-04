KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.81

KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

