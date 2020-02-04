KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.81

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.