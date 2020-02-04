Kyber Network (KNC) One Day Volume Tops $7.36 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Kyber Network has a market cap of $56.11 million and $7.36 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003473 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.03003905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00198169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00129634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,749,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,658,289 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, COSS, Coinnest, CoinExchange, Huobi, AirSwap, OTCBTC, CPDAX, ABCC, Ethfinex, Bithumb, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Tidex, Poloniex, Livecoin, Neraex, TDAX, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Kucoin, OKEx, Bancor Network, Binance, GOPAX, Liqui, Zebpay, DEx.top, Coinrail and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.