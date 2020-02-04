L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

L Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. L Brands has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect L Brands to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,146,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,560. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. L Brands has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.