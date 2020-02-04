Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded up $10.23 on Thursday, hitting $308.44. 1,945,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.80. Lam Research has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.