Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.12. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Shares of LPI stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 93,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 37.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 54.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 264,239 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 74,248 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.