Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 44,777 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,435.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 104,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $329,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

