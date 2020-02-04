Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

