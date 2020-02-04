LBRY Credits Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,374.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $7.06 million and $77,374.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.81 or 0.02921120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00197580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00132390 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 652,546,320 coins and its circulating supply is 318,670,439 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

