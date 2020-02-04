LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 743.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 80.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.51. 31,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,359. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCII. Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

