Ledyard National Bank Buys 433 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after acquiring an additional 552,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.