Ledyard National Bank Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 460,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 216,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 62,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

