Ledyard National Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR opened at $136.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

