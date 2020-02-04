Ledyard National Bank Has $592,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

