Ledyard National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 392,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 58,713 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 154,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

Separately, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

