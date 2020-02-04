Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

