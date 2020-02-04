Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.96. 2,925,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,352. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $241,021.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,679.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,470 shares of company stock worth $2,238,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.