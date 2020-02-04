Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.30-$11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.58. The company issued revenue guidance of 4-8% (~$3.95-4.1 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.30-11.90 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LII. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a sell rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.64.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $239.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.23 and a 200-day moving average of $248.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $227.55 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $253,030.00. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

