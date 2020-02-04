Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.30

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 123471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

In other news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.