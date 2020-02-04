LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on LPL. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.

LG Display stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. 248,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.93. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LG Display by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in LG Display by 1,194.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,470 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 21.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 123.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in LG Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

