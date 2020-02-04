LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms recently commented on LPL. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.
LG Display stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. 248,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.93. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
