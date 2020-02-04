Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$49.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) has been given a C$49.00 price objective by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.11.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded up C$0.39 on Tuesday, reaching C$44.90. The company had a trading volume of 206,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,945. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$49.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -14.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

