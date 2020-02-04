Litecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.47 billion and $4.57 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $69.82 or 0.00750411 BTC on exchanges including Buda, Livecoin, EXX and B2BX. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007632 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 624.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,003,360 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Coinsuper, LakeBTC, SouthXchange, Gatecoin, Nanex, DigiFinex, DSX, FCoin, Iquant, LocalTrade, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinsquare, Stellarport, BTC Markets, EXX, Coinroom, Altcoin Trader, Bitstamp, ABCC, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Coinbe, Coinone, TDAX, Bleutrade, Gate.io, Graviex, Koinex, Bitsane, OKCoin.cn, BiteBTC, ChaoEX, OTCBTC, BL3P, BitcoinTrade, Binance, DragonEX, LBank, Coinut, HitBTC, Koineks, Livecoin, Tripe Dice Exchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinEx, C-Patex, Liqui, MBAex, Fatbtc, BX Thailand, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, HBUS, CPDAX, Bittrex, GOPAX, WEX, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Bitbank, Poloniex, C-CEX, Independent Reserve, Upbit, Exmo, C2CX, WazirX, Ovis, Crex24, Bits Blockchain, BitBay, Kuna, CryptoBridge, BitMarket, CoinExchange, QuadrigaCX, LiteBit.eu, Zebpay, YoBit, OKCoin International, Trade By Trade, COSS, Cobinhood, Trade Satoshi, Bibox, BTCC, Korbit, Bithumb, Bithesap, Instant Bitex, Liquid, Koinim, Bitlish, BCEX, Bitso, OKEx, BitForex, BigONE, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, Buda, BtcTrade.im, Mercatox, Mercado Bitcoin, Huobi, DOBI trade, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Coindeal, OpenLedger DEX, Bittylicious, Bitmaszyna, CoinTiger, CoinsBank, Coinbase Pro, BtcTurk, Indodax, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, QBTC, Braziliex, Exrates, B2BX, IDCM, BTC Trade UA, Negocie Coins, xBTCe, Cryptohub, TOPBTC, Vebitcoin, RightBTC, Kraken, BTC-Alpha and Covesting. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

