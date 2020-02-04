Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded up $6.92 on Tuesday, hitting $430.78. 1,179,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $290.11 and a one year high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.