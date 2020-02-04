Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $440.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $406.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LMT. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $430.81.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $423.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.16 and a 200 day moving average of $388.09. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $290.11 and a 52-week high of $438.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,743,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.