Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. 197,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,221. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $765,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,854 shares in the company, valued at $32,191,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,349 shares of company stock worth $5,659,001 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after acquiring an additional 149,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329,130 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 237.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,036 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $14,500,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

