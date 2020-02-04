Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Loki has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $16.45 million and $38,406.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,282.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.02029005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.12 or 0.04138872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00744560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00125934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00819557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009569 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00027209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00697779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,661,006 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

