Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.21. 1,941,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.87. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

