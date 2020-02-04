Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Target by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

