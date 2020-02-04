Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1,924.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 159.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.23. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,491. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $140.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

