Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,112,000 after buying an additional 107,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $3.81 on Tuesday, reaching $242.82. 293,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

