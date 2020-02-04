Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $9.09 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 32,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 37.6% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. 2,486,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,085,868. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.