Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,901 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 30,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $92.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

