Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 703,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 648,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 750,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

