Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 630,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

