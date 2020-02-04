Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $116.13. 1,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,861. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $118.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

