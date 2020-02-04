Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 95.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.52. 8,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.