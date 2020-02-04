Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,131,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,123,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

LOW stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.97. 2,084,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

