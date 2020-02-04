LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 609 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.36 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

