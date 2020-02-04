LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 543 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $234.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.36. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $168.88 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

