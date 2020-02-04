LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,204 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

