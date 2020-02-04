LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,839.03 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,013.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,964.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

